Ronald Jones To Start For Bucs’ In Week 2

Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com reports that Tampa Bay running back Ronald Jones is expected to start in Week 2 against the Falcons.

Bruce Arians says RB Ronald Jones will start against Atlanta. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) September 14, 2021

Jones played poorly in the Thursday night opener against the Cowboys and even had a costly fumble. That resulted in him spending the rest of the game on the sidelines as he finished with just 14 yards on four carries.

Leonard Fournette replaced him for much of the game, and Gio Bernard also got some touches, particularly on Tampa Bay’s final drive. But with the Buccaneers hosting a Falcons team that allowed 173 yards on the ground against the Eagles, Jones could play a bigger role. Last year, the former USC product averaged 5.1 yards per carrying and even had a career-high 192 yards in Week 12 against the Carolina Panthers.

