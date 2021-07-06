Rookie Javonte Williams Could Lead the Broncos in Rushing Attempts this season

While it may look like going into this season, the dreaded running back by committee situation could derail your fantasy plans with the Denver Broncos Javonte Walker could be distancing himself from Melvin Gordon. Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post sure seems to think so. The Colorado scribe believes the rookie RB Denver traded up to the second round to select will out-carry Gordon and any other player in the Mile High City.

Denver ran the ball a tonne last year despite being out of many games and having a terrible campaign for wins and losses. O’Halloran believes, “If Gordon has a productive training camp, I see a situation where he takes the first snap/series of the game and the Broncos ease Williams into a bigger role each week.”

The situation for Walker has only been strengthened by the fact the former San Diego Charger has been a mystery during offseason practices. Gordon hasn’t been around, so the team may want a fresher start with the rookie if there are other underlying issues.

Walker should be a third to fourth-round selection heading into fantasy drafts this season and will be worth a weekly look at FanDuel in DFS action.