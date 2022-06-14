Rory McIlroy: LIV Golfers Took "Easy Way Out"

As Rory McIlroy prepares for this week’s US Open, the 33-year-old was quick to share his thoughts about the controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series, particularly those regarding younger players who decided to join for potentially richer pastures.
Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, McIlroy acknowledged why older players may opt to join LIV, but stated, “I don’t understand for the guys that are a similar age to me going because I would like to believe that my best days are still ahead of me, and I think theirs are too. So that’s where it feels like you’re taking the easy way out.”
Among the players McIlroy is referring to are Dustin Johnson (37), Bryson DeChambeau (28), and Patrick Reed (31) – all major champions.
“Legacy, reputation… at the end of the day that’s all you have,” said McIlroy. “You strip everything away, and you’re left with how you made people feel and what people thought of you. That is important to me. What they are doing over there does not mean anything, apart from collecting a ton of money.”
McIlroy will look to add to his already stellar golfing resume as he aims to capture his fifth-career major championship.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.