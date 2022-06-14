Rory McIlroy: LIV Golfers Took "Easy Way Out"

As Rory McIlroy prepares for this week’s US Open, the 33-year-old was quick to share his thoughts about the controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series, particularly those regarding younger players who decided to join for potentially richer pastures.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, McIlroy acknowledged why older players may opt to join LIV, but stated, “I don’t understand for the guys that are a similar age to me going because I would like to believe that my best days are still ahead of me, and I think theirs are too. So that’s where it feels like you’re taking the easy way out.”

Among the players McIlroy is referring to are Dustin Johnson (37), Bryson DeChambeau (28), and Patrick Reed (31) – all major champions.

“Legacy, reputation… at the end of the day that’s all you have,” said McIlroy. “You strip everything away, and you’re left with how you made people feel and what people thought of you. That is important to me. What they are doing over there does not mean anything, apart from collecting a ton of money.”

McIlroy will look to add to his already stellar golfing resume as he aims to capture his fifth-career major championship.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has McIlroy as the US Open favorite at +1000 odds.