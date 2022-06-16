Rory McIlroy Tied for Lead at U.S Open

Eager to capture another major, World No. 3 Rory McIlroy is off to an encouraging start at the U.S. Open, firing an opening-round three-under 67, giving him a share of the lead.
“It’s been eight years since I won a major, and I just want to get my hands on one again,” McIlroy said.
If past performances are any indication, McIlroy, the odds-on-favorite coming into the tournament, should be firmly in contention by the time Sunday rolls around. In each of the Irishman’s four major championship victories, McIlroy has opened with rounds of 67 or better.
“You feel like you’re right in the tournament from the start of the week, which is nice,” McIlroy said. “I’m going into [Friday] with the mindset of let’s keep it going, rather than where is the cut line or whatever. If you don’t get off to a great start, those thoughts start to creep in. It’s certainly a different mindset when you get off to a good start, and yeah, I’ve just got to keep it going.”
The 33-year-old carded four birdies and one bogey on the day.
McIlroy will tee off Friday at 1:25 p.m. with playing partners Hideki Mastuyama and Xander Schauffele.
