Ross Detwiler Will Start for the Marlins Monday vs. Nationals

The Marlins will employ a bullpen game Monday vs. the Nationals, and Detwiler will get the start. The Marlins are 3-1 in games started by Detwiler so far this season, but it hasn’t really been due to his pitching. He owns a 6.75 ERA as a starter compared to a 3.58 ERA out of the bullpen. That said, he does own a 1.35 ERA the first time through the order as a starting pitcher, so he has the potential to be an effective opener.

Detwiler will also get the chance to extract a bit of revenge on his former team. He was selected with the No. 6 pick of the 2007 MLB Draft by the Nationals, and he spent the first eight years of his career with the team. He was traded to the Rangers before the 2015 season and has since pitched for six additional teams.

