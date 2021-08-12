Ross Stripling Placed on 10-Day IL

Stripling last pitched in a 4-0 Blue Jays win over the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, pitching two innings, throwing 28 pitches and allowing one hit, leaving the game because of the injury.
Making 20 starts this season, Stripling has a 5-6 record, with a 4.34 ERA, 23% K rate and a 1.22 WHIP. In place of Stripling, Trent Thorton has been recalled. This season, Thorton has made three starts, posting a 1-3 record with a 4.69 ERA, 23% K rate, and a 1.39 WHIP. He made his last start on May 24, a 14-8 Blue Jays loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, recording a no-decision after going one inning.
The Blue Jays will look to keep the momentum going against the Angels Wednesday, with Alek Manoah taking the mound, making his 11th start of the season.
Toronto is a -196 road Moneyline favorite against the Angels on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 9.5 total.
