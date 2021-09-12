Rowdy Tellez Lands on 10-day IL

The Milwaukee Brewers announce first baseman Rowdy Tellez is placed on the 10-day IL because of a knee injury.

Tellez last played in a Saturday’s 3-0 win over the Cleveland Indians, going 1-for-1 before leaving the game in the second inning.

@Brewers Rowdy Tellez grabbed his right knee rounding third base. He was removed from the game. Hope it isn't serious. — Bernie Pleskoff (@BerniePleskoff) September 11, 2021

Splitting time between the Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers, Tellez has appeared in 54 games with Milwaukee, slashing .270/.329/.474 with seven home runs. Overall this season, he is hitting .241 with a .302 OBP and 11 home runs.

Dan Vogelbach will take over first base duties in place of Tellez for Sunday’s finale with the Indians, batting seventh. Priced at $2,300 on FanDuel, Vogelbach had played 76 games, hitting .218 with a .329 OBP and eight home runs, splitting time as a DH and at first base this season.

The Brewers, currently leading the National League Central by 13 games with an 88 – 55 record, go for the series sweep against the Indians, facing Aaron Civale, who will make his 17th start of the season. Posting a 10-3 record, Civale has a 3.25 ERA, 20% K rate and a 1.06 WHIP.

Milwuakee is a -118 road Moneyline favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a nine-run total.