Royals Add Danny Duffy and Brady Singer To 10-Day IL

The Kansas City Royals announced that they added Danny Duffy and Brady Singer to the 10-day IL. Singer’s listing will be retroactive to July 18th, with Duffy’s dating back to July 17th.

We have made the following roster moves. #Royals pic.twitter.com/AWGXwd01TE — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 20, 2021

That’s essentially 40% of the Royals’ starting rotation that will be on the IL. At 37-55, Kansas City is dead last in the American League Central and was shut out 5-0 in its last outing against the Orioles.

Duffy has been the team’s best pitcher this season with a 4-3 record and a 2.51 ERA. And now, with both starters sidelined, the Royals have to move to the top of your list as far as teams to fade blindly in the immediate future.

