Rudy Gay is signing a two-year deal with the Utah Jazz

It looks like Rudy Gay is on the verge of joining the fifth NBA team of his 14-year career but will be staying within the Western Conference.

https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1422579092197609474

The veteran swingman will turn 35 later this month and, at this point in his career, is more of a role player who can provide steady leadership off the bench. He will make $12.1M in a two-year deal with the Jazz that includes a player option for the second season.

Gay has spent the past four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs after moving on from the Sacramento Kings. The former Toronto Raptor was still effective last season for San Antonio. Gay put up 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.7 three-pointers per game in a season he averaged 21 and a half minutes a night over 63 contests.

While San Antonio is going through a bit of a transition, this move only strengthens the depth of an already outstanding Jazz team.