Running Back Antonio Gibson Expected to Play Sunday Against Chiefs

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Washington Football team running back Antonio Gibson is expected to play in a Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gibson reportedly has a stress fracture in his shin and has been limited in practice throughout the week. Barring any setback in pregame warmup ahead of the 1 p.m. Eastern matchup, Gibson should see the bulk of carries in the Washington backfield.

Leading the Washington backfield with a 58% share of carries, Gibson 60 yards on 20 attempts with two touchdowns in a 33-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. He is priced at $6,700 on FanDuel and faces a Kansas City Chiefs offense last in DVOA.

If Gibson cannot play today, expect running back J.D. McKissic to see the bulk of carries in the Washington backfield. McKissic is priced at $5,200 on FanDuel and rushed for -1 yards on two attempts in the Week 5 loss.

Washington is a 7-point home underdog against the high-powered Chiefs offense on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 54.5-point total, the highest on the slate.