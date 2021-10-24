Running Back Antonio Gibson Likely to Play Week 7

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson is expected to play in a Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Gibson, who is listed as questionable, is dealing with a fracture in his shin. He is expected to see a full allotment of carries in the backfield, barring an unexpected setback in pregame warmups.

Priced at $6,600 on FanDuel, Gibson is responsible for 57% of Washington’s carries in the backfield, rushing for 44 yards on 10 carries in a 31-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6.

If Gibson cannot play against the Packers, who rank 23rd in defensive DVOA, expect an uptick in production for J.D. McKissic. McKissic, who is priced at $5,700 on FanDuel, rushed for 45 yards on eight attempts in the Week 6 loss to the Chiefs.

Washington is an 8.5-point road underdog against the Green Bay Packers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 47.5-point total.