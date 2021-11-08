Russell Wilson Cleared to Return in Week 10

https://twitter.com/Seahawks/status/1457774554281963522

Wilson was placed on the IR after suffering a finger injury, and he was placed on the short-term IR after the Seahawks Week 5 loss vs. the Rams. He underwent surgery from Dr. Steve Shin, who has cleared Wilson to return to the lineup vs. the Packers in Week 10. Shin said that he had “never seen such a severe injury to the throwing hand of an NFL quarterback,” but that he had also “never encountered a player so committed to his postoperative therapy.”

If Wilson does suit up vs. the Packers, he will have ultimately missed the minimum of just three games after being placed on the IR. That’s excellent news for the Seahawks, who currently sit at just 3-5. They’re going to need to go on a winning streak to qualify for the postseason, and their chances are much greater of doing that with Wilson at quarterback than Geno Smith.

It’s also great news for fantasy owners. Wilson should produce high-end fantasy numbers at quarterback, and his presence also boosts the appeal for both D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Wilson has been as good as ever in 2021, leading the league with an average of 10.8 adjusted yards per attempt.

The Seahawks are currently listed as four-point road underdogs vs. the Packers on FanDuel Sportsbook.