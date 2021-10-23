Russell Wilson of the Seahawks could have the pin removed from his finger next week
October 23George KurtzSportsGrid
Russell Wilson is to have the pin removed from his finger, NFL.com reports. The pin is in the middle finger of his throwing hand. He suffered the injury when the Seahawks lost to the Rams in Week 5. Geno Smith started during the Seahawks’ loss to the Steelers in Week 6 and will do so until Wilson returns. The Hawks play the Saints this week on Monday night and then the Jaguars in Week 8. In Week 9, the Seahawks have a bye, and all signs right now point to Wilson returning to the team when they return from that bye in Week 10 versus the Packers. The Seahawks currently have a 2-4 record and sit in last place in the NFC West.
In that Monday night game this week, the Seahawks are 4.5 underdogs in this contest and are +176 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 42.5, over (-112), and under (-108). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.