Ryan Fitzpatrick Could Be Cleared to Return by Week 7

Fitzpatrick has been out of the lineup since suffering a hip injury in the Football Team’s opening game, but CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reports he could be cleared for their Week 7 matchup vs. the Packers. That said, it remains to be seen if he will get his starting job back. La Canfora adds that some in the organization prefer Taylor Heinicke, who is “spry” and “plays the game with a high-energy style.”

Heinicke has been up-and-down so far this season. He averaged 8.35 adjusted yards per attempt through the first four weeks with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. Those are solid numbers, but Heinecke came crashing back to reality last week vs. the Saints. He finished with zero touchdowns and two picks, resulting in a dreadful 3.85 adjusted yards per attempt. He’ll need to play better if he wants to keep the starting job after Fitzpatrick is cleared to resume playing.

Luckily, he’ll have an excellent chance to redeem himself in Week 6 vs. the Chiefs. Their defense has been horrendous this season, ranking dead last in Football Outsiders’ defensive DVOA. Still, the Chiefs are listed as 6.5-point road favorites vs. the Football Team on FanDuel Sportsbook.