Ryan Moore (back) Withdraws from British Open

Ryan Moore won’t compete at this week’s British Open due to a back issue. With Moore, Johnson and Louis De Jager (COVID-19) all out, they’ll be replaced in the field by Adam Long, Sam Horsfield and Dylan Frittelli.
Moore had a strong outing last week at the John Deere Classic after he finished T2, but his back injury appears to have flared up again.
On FanDuel Sportsbook, Bryson DeChambeau is listed at +3400, which are likely the longest odds we’ve seen him at for quite some time. We’ve never seen Bryson at a links-style golf course, so it’s difficult to project how he’ll do this week.
Even with his power, it may be hard for him to overpower this course if he consistently finds himself buried in the fescue. Finesse and touch will also be required this week, but Bryson ranks 62nd in Strokes Gained: Approach and 86th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his last 50 rounds.
