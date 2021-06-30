Ryan Ramczyk Signs Five-Year Extension With Saints
June 30Matt LaMarcaSportsGrid
Ramczyk has been one of the best offensive tackles in the league since being drafted in 2017, and the Saints rewarded him with a massive contract extension. The deal is reportedly for five years and $90M, with a whopping $60M of that money being guaranteed. His deal will put him under contract through the 2026 season, and it makes him the highest-paid right tackle in the league.
Ramczyk was drafted with the last pick of the first round back in 2017, and he has put up phenomenal Pro Football Focus grades ever since. He ranked sixth at the tackle position as a rookie, eighth in 2018, and first in 2019. He did drop to just 20th last season, but he has still proven himself to be one of the best players at his position in the league.
Ramczyk and the rest of the Saints’ offensive line will now transition from protecting Drew Brees to protecting a combination of Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. It’s unclear who will be the Saints’ starting quarterback in Week 1, but the team is still expected to contend for the postseason. They’re currently listed at +110 to make the playoffs on FanDuel Sportsbook.
