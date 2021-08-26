Ryan Tannehill Placed on COVID-19 List

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was placed on the COVID-19 injured reserve list.

Tannehill is expected to miss up to 10 days of playing time, depending on the status of upcoming testing.

Entering his third season with the Titans, Tannehill completed 315 passes for 3,819 yards, 33 touchdowns and a 65% completion rate, placing him 15th among play-callers in yards and seventh in touchdowns last season.

Tannehill should benefit from an improved receiving corps, with the addition of Julio Jones and should also rely on A.J. Brown to lead the team in targets. Last season Brown had a 26% target market share, catching 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Titans, with an 11-5 record, made the playoffs for a second consecutive year, losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card. The team is currently +2500 to win SuperBowl LVI on FanDuel Sportsbook and will kick off the 2021 campaign with a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tennessee is a 3-point home favorite against the Cardinals in a matchup with a 51.5 total.