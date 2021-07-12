Ryan Weathers Leaves Game Early Will Undergo Further Evaluation

The San Diego Padres rotation is starting to look more like a nursing ward. Ryan Weathers is the most recent addition to the injury pile after the left-hander was removed from Sunday’s game against the Colorado Rockies.

The injury occurred when Weathers fielded a soft-hit ball and attempted to tag Jon Gray out along the first-base line. Weathers went down, appearing to clutch his knee, but it was confirmed that his knee and ankle are thought to be okay, and additional diagnostics on his ankle would be completed.

The Padres placed Yu Darvish on the Injured List earlier Sunday, joining Blake Snell and Dinelson Lamet on the sidelines. Kevin Acee reports that Snell should be cleared to resume action after the All-Star break, with Darvish rejoining the rotation in Atlanta.

That affords Weathers a little extra time to rehabilitate his injury rather than rushing back into action after the break. Weathers has been a pillar for the Padres through 16 appearances this season, compiling a 124 ERA+, allowing 1.13 walks and hits per inning pitched.

A healthy rotation would help the Padres compete in the ultra-tough NL West. They are six games back of the division lead and will need to overtake the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants to capture their first division crown since 2006.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Padres tied with the Giants for the second-best odds to win the NL West, with both teams priced as +380 underdogs. They both trail the Dodgers, who are -240 chalk to win the division.