Ryan Yarbrough Will Start Monday vs. Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays announced that Ryan Yarbrough would start Monday against the Boston Red Sox when The Rays open up a three-game set against their division rivals in Boston.

Yarbrough last pitched on August 31 against the Red Sox. That prolonged his recent hot streak, in which Yarbrough has limited opponents to four earned runs over his last 15 innings pitched. The big lefty has struggled at Fenway throughout his career, posting a 5.52 earned run average and a 22-7 strikeout to walk ratio.

The Rays lead the Red Sox by 8.0 games in the AL East, as the season plays towards a conclusion. A series win by the Rays would leave the Sox at least 9.0 games out of the division lead and hurt Boston’s chances at securing a playoff spot in the AL wild card race.

