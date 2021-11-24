Saints Alvin Kamara Ruled Out Thursday Against Bills

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been ruled out of Thursday’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Kamara, who is dealing with a lingering knee injury, last played in a Week 9 27-25 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, rushing for 50 yards on 13 attempts, with one touchdown. An integral part of the Saints’ offense, Kamara is responsible for 59% of the carries in the backfield, also seeing 19% of the Saints’ target share, which leads the team.

With Kamara out of the backfield, expect Mark Ingram to see the bulk of production in the backfield again. Priced at $6,600 on FanDuel, Ingram, who joined the Saints in Week 8, has rushed for 205 yards and one touchdown, averaging 4.56 yards per attempt. According to Football Outsiders, the Thanksgiving Day matchup looks to be a daunting task for the Ingram and the Saints, facing a Bills defense ranked first in DVOA.

The Saints are a 6-point home underdog against the Buffalo Bills on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 45-point total.