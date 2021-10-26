Saints K Wil Lutz Suffers Setback, Out For Rest Of Season

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz, who was designated to return on Monday night, suffered a setback and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season, per his Twitter.

Lutz suffered a groin injury back in August that has kept him out all season with a potential to return around Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks. Lutz didn’t end up making his return against the Seahawks on Monday night after suffering a setback during his rehab process. In five seasons with the Saints, the Pro Bowler has made 86.6 percent of his field goals in his NFL career.

Rookie kicker Brian Johnson converted two field-goal attempts and an extra point in Monday’s victory and will be the replacement for the time being.

