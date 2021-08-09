Saints Kicker Wil Lutz Could Miss Start of Season

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1424740380596187143

Lutz has been dealing with a groin injury, which acted up on Saturday. Now, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Lutz will visit Dr. William Meyers to discuss a potential core muscle surgery. The timeline for return is typically eight weeks after core muscle surgery, but that timeline could be longer for a kicker.

Lutz has been one of the better kickers in the league since signing with the Saints back in 2016. He’s made 86.6% of his field goal attempts over that time frame, making him the fifth-most accurate kicker in NFL history. He’s also drained 97.3% of his extra points. Overall, he finished as the No. 12 kicker in fantasy football leagues last season.

2021-22 is a transitional season for the Saints. Drew Brees officially retired in the offseason, leaving Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill as their two quarterbacks. The Saints will have 10 different starters for the upcoming season, and that number would jump to 11 if Lutz is unavailable. The Saints are listed at +3000 to win Super Bowl LVI on FanDuel Sportsbook.