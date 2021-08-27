Saints Name Jameis Winston As Starter

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the New Orleans Saints have named Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback.

Jameis Winston has been named the Saints' starting quarterback and will make his first start for New Orleans on opening day vs. Green Bay Packers, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2021

Winston essentially locked up the job after completing nine of ten passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints’ 23-21 victory over the Jaguars in their second preseason game. Taysom Hill will serve as his backup, but he’ll continue to play a role in the New Orleans offense, whether in the backfield or taking up a position on the line of scrimmage.

Hill might even be under center in the Saints’ goal-line packages. As a result, it’s within reason to think that Winston could have some touchdown opportunities taken away from him. Ironically, Winston has an incentive-laden, so he probably won’t be too keen if Hill’s involvement diminishes his numbers at the end of the season.

