Saints Place Michael Thomas on COVID-19 IL

ESPN’s Field Yates reports New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

Thomas was officially placed on the Physically Unable to Practice (PUP) list in training camp due to an ankle injury and was expected to return to practice after Week 5.

Thomas was limited in the 2020 season because of an ankle injury. Starting seven games, he caught 40 passes for 438 yards. Thomas led the Saints in target share, despite the limited playing time, responsible for 27% of New Orleans looks, averaging 7.96 yards per target.

With Thomas out of the Saints’ receiving corps for the foreseeable future, expect Marquez Callaway to see additional looks from quarterback Jameis Winston. Priced at $5,700 on FanDuel, Callaway was targeted two times, catching one pass for 14 yards in New Orleans’ 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers to open the 2021 season. The second-year wideout played 11 games, catching 21 passes for 213 yards last year.

The Saints travel to Charlotte, NC to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 and are a 3.5-point road favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook, in a matchup with a 44.5-point total.