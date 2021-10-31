Saints QB Jameis Winston Carted To Locker Room With Knee Injury
October 31David.Connelly1SportsGrid
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was carted to the locker room with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The injury came on a scramble from Winston where he was pulled down from behind and suffered an awkward fall where his knee buckled inward. He was able to get to his feet until falling shortly after and taking a cart to the team’s locker room. Winston was six-for-ten for 56 yards and a touchdown along with four rushes for 40 yards prior to his exit.
The sixth-year veteran has been ruled questionable to return to the game. Backup quarterback Trevor Siemian is now in for Winston as the Saints lead the Buccaneers 16-7 at halftime.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs. New Orleans Saints Odds
At halftime, the New Orleans Saints are currently 2.5-point favorites against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the total set at 46.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.