Saints QB Jameis Winston Carted To Locker Room With Knee Injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was carted to the locker room with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The injury came on a scramble from Winston where he was pulled down from behind and suffered an awkward fall where his knee buckled inward. He was able to get to his feet until falling shortly after and taking a cart to the team’s locker room. Winston was six-for-ten for 56 yards and a touchdown along with four rushes for 40 yards prior to his exit.

The sixth-year veteran has been ruled questionable to return to the game. Backup quarterback Trevor Siemian is now in for Winston as the Saints lead the Buccaneers 16-7 at halftime.

