Saints RB Alvin Kamara Did Not Practice Friday

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara did not practice on Friday and is unlikely to play this weekend against the Tennessee Titans, per NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill.

With Friday being his third straight missed practice of the week, it’s looking like a no-go for Kamara in Week 10 against the Titans. Signs in the past few weeks have pointed to an ailing Kamara with Mark Ingram returning to New Orleans and the organization working out three running backs earlier in the week. It’s a knee issue for the running back and if he indeed doesn’t end up going on Sunday, Ingram would be next in line for the touches against a Tennessee defense that has allowed just 2.9 yards per carry in their last three outings.

Kamara’s status will be something to monitor as we get closer to kickoff this weekend.

New Orleans Saints Vs. Tennessee Titans Odds

The New Orleans Titans are currently 2.5-point underdogs against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday with the total set at 44, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.