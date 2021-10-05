Saints Running Back Tony Jones Out 3-4 Weeks with Ankle Injury

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones is sidelined for 3-4 weeks because of an ankle injury.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1445495806346215426

Jones reportedly suffered the injury in the Week 4 27-21 overtime loss to the New York Giants. Jones rushed for eight yards on three attempts in the loss, responsible for 7% of the Saints’ workload in the backfield. Playing four games this season, Jones has rushed for 77 yards on 19 attempts.

With Jones out of the lineup for the near future, Expect additional work to go toward Alvin Kamara. Kamara, priced at $8,600 on FanDuel, rushed for 120 yards on 26 carries and is the team leader in carries, seeing 58% of the Saints’ workload.

In the interim, New Orleans has tried out several running backs, including Lamar Miller. Miller last played in the 2018 season as a member of the Houston Texans, starting 14 games, rushing for 970 yards and five touchdowns.

The Saints are a 2.5-road favorite against the Washington Football Team on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 44.5-point total.