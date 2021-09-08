Saints to Acquire Bradley Roby From Texans

The Saints were working hard to upgrade their secondary before Week 1, and they have reportedly succeeded. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Saints are finalizing a trade with the Texans for Bradley Roby, who will give them a big upgrade at cornerback. The Saints lost Janoris Jenkins from last year’s squad, so Roby will fill that void in the secondary.
Roby has spent the past two seasons with the Texans after playing his first five years with the Broncos. He’s coming off a solid season, grading out as the No. 19 cornerback in the league per ProFootballFocus.
Unfortunately, Roby will not be available for the Saints Week 1 matchup vs. the Packers. He’ll be serving the final game of a six-game suspension he received last year for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy. That means the Saints’ secondary will be thin against Aaron Rodgers and Devante Adams, so both players could have big performances.
The Saints are currently listed as four-point underdogs vs. the Packers on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.