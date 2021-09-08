Saints to Acquire Bradley Roby From Texans

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1435609805087969280

The Saints were working hard to upgrade their secondary before Week 1, and they have reportedly succeeded. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Saints are finalizing a trade with the Texans for Bradley Roby, who will give them a big upgrade at cornerback. The Saints lost Janoris Jenkins from last year’s squad, so Roby will fill that void in the secondary.

Roby has spent the past two seasons with the Texans after playing his first five years with the Broncos. He’s coming off a solid season, grading out as the No. 19 cornerback in the league per ProFootballFocus.

Unfortunately, Roby will not be available for the Saints Week 1 matchup vs. the Packers. He’ll be serving the final game of a six-game suspension he received last year for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy. That means the Saints’ secondary will be thin against Aaron Rodgers and Devante Adams, so both players could have big performances.

The Saints are currently listed as four-point underdogs vs. the Packers on FanDuel Sportsbook.