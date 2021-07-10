Sale to pitch a simulated game for the Red Sox on Saturday
July 10George KurtzSportsGrid
Chris Sale to pitch a simulated game for the Red Sox on Saturday, Matt Vautour of MassLive.com reports. Sale is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, and if all goes well in this sim game, it’s expected that the next step in his recovery would be a rehab assignment.
What the Red Sox decide to do before the trade deadline could have quite a bit to do with how much they feel Sale could help them during the final two months of the season and into the playoffs. Sale was one of the best starting pitchers in the game when healthy, but in his last full season, 2019, Sale posted a 6-11 record with a 4.40 ERA and 1.09 WHIP.
The Sox will play game two of their three games series versus the Phillies on Saturday. They are +106 (-1.5) on the run line, -162 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 11, over (+100), and the under (-122). You can find the lines for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.