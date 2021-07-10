Chris Sale to pitch a simulated game for the Red Sox on Saturday, Matt Vautour of MassLive.com reports. Sale is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, and if all goes well in this sim game, it’s expected that the next step in his recovery would be a rehab assignment.

What the Red Sox decide to do before the trade deadline could have quite a bit to do with how much they feel Sale could help them during the final two months of the season and into the playoffs. Sale was one of the best starting pitchers in the game when healthy, but in his last full season, 2019, Sale posted a 6-11 record with a 4.40 ERA and 1.09 WHIP.

