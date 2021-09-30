Salvador Perez Remains in Royals Lineup Thursday

The Kansas City Royals announce catcher Salvador Perez will remain in the lineup for the series finale between the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians.

https://twitter.com/Royals/status/1443658077157396481

Perez injured his ankle while walking down the dugout steps during Wednesday’s 10-5 win. He went 1-for-2, hitting his major-league-leading 48th home run. Priced at $3,500 on FanDuel, Perez has played 157 games this season, hitting .277 with a .318 OBP. He’ll bat third as the designated hitter.

Cam Gallagher will take over catcher for Thursday’s series finale, batting ninth. This season, Gallagher has appeared in 44 games, hitting .220 with a .275 OBP and one home run. He is priced at $2,000 on FanDuel.

The Royals have a tough test, facing Shane Bieber, who makes his 16th start of the season. Missing most of the year with a shoulder injury, Bieber has a 7-4 record with a 3.17 ERA, 33% K rate and 1.21 WHIP.

The Royals are a +130 home Moneyline underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with an 8.5-point total.