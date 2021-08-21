Salvadore Perez out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Royals
August 21George KurtzSportsGrid
Salvadore is not in the starting lineup for the Royals on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. This is worrisome for two reasons. First, he was in the original lineup and then was a late scratch. Second, he is reportedly out of the starting lineup due to a headache. During the game Friday, Perez suffered a blow to the head/neck area but wasn’t diagnosed with a concussion, but having a headache the next day will undoubtedly raise some flags.
Perez is having an MVP-like season for the Royals. He’s batting .276 with 32 HRs, 80 RBIs, and 57 runs in 120 games. Those are impressive numbers, especially when you consider he is doing a majority of this damage while catching.
The Royals will try and defeat the Cubs for a second straight game Saturday at Wrigley Field. Kyle Bubic will start for the Royals, and he will be opposed by Riley Thompson. The Royals are -184 (+1.5) on the run line, +118 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 9.5, over (-105), and the under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.