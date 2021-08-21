Salvadore Perez out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Royals

Salvadore is not in the starting lineup for the Royals on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. This is worrisome for two reasons. First, he was in the original lineup and then was a late scratch. Second, he is reportedly out of the starting lineup due to a headache. During the game Friday, Perez suffered a blow to the head/neck area but wasn’t diagnosed with a concussion, but having a headache the next day will undoubtedly raise some flags.

Perez is having an MVP-like season for the Royals. He’s batting .276 with 32 HRs, 80 RBIs, and 57 runs in 120 games. Those are impressive numbers, especially when you consider he is doing a majority of this damage while catching.

The Royals will try and defeat the Cubs for a second straight game Saturday at Wrigley Field. Kyle Bubic will start for the Royals, and he will be opposed by Riley Thompson. The Royals are -184 (+1.5) on the run line, +118 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 9.5, over (-105), and the under (-115).