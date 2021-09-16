Saquon Barkley Active for Matchup Against Washington

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports Saquon Barkley is active and will play in a Thursday night matchup with the Washington Football Team.

Saquon Barkley is playing tonight, per source. He was listed as questionable because of the knee. He admitted two games in 4 days was not ideal the other day. #giants #wft https://t.co/jrsb7s9KC9 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 16, 2021

Barkley was initially listed as questionable ahead of the matchup, still rehabbing an ACL injury. In a 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 1, Barkley rushed for 26 yards on 10 attempts, with reports indicating he may not see a full allotment of rushing in his return from ACL surgery. However, Barkley led the team with 50% of the share of carries in Week 1. Expect Barkley also to see targets from Daniel Jones, catching one pass.

Barkley is priced at $14,000 on FanDuel’s single-game slate.

Playing 13 games in the 2019 season, Barkley rushed for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 4.62 yards per carry. He’ll face a Washington defense that allowed 15.32 points to running backs in Week 1.

New York is a 3.5-point road underdog against the Washington Football Team to kick off Week 2 on FanDuel Sportsbooks in a matchup with a 40.5-point total.