Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones Not Practicing Wednesday

The Giants suffered a few critical injuries last week vs. the Cowboys. Barkley had to be carted off the field with an ankle injury, while Jones suffered a concussion. Both players missed practice on Wednesday, so there’s a chance that both will be out of the lineup this week vs. the Rams. That said, Jones was observed doing some work before practice, and head coach Joe Judge described him as “on track with everything.” That provides some optimism that he’ll be back at quarterback.

If Jones is ruled out, Mike Glennon will draw the start at quarterback. That would be a significant downgrade at the position. Glennon finished with two interceptions in relief of Jones last week, resulting in an average of 5.04 adjusted yards per attempt.

If Barkley is ruled out, Devontae Booker would be the next man up at running back. However, he’s averaged a paltry 2.8 yards per attempt this season, so he would be a risky fantasy option against a stout Rams defense.

The Giants are currently listed as 9.5-point home underdogs vs. the Rams on FanDuel Sportsbook.