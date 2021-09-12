Saquon Barkley Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Broncos

The path to victory for the New York Giants in Week 1 became a little less obstructed on news that Saquon Barkley had been cleared to participate. Barkley has been dealing with a knee ailment, but according to Jordan Raanan, the Giants’ running back will be available on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
Barkley didn’t make it out of Week 2 during the 2020 season, tearing his ACL against the Chicago Bears. The former Offensive Rookie of the Year has been working his way back into game shape since the injury, missing all three Giants preseason games. The Penn State product has averaged 4.7 yards per carry in his career and caught 73.4% of targets for 6.0 yards per target.
Davontae Booker’s usage takes a hit with Barkley back in the lineup. This offseason, the 29-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Giants but won’t see much action unless Barkley falters.
The Giants are +3 at home against the Broncos for the opening game of the season, with a total of 41.5, as per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.