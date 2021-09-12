Saquon Barkley Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Broncos

The path to victory for the New York Giants in Week 1 became a little less obstructed on news that Saquon Barkley had been cleared to participate. Barkley has been dealing with a knee ailment, but according to Jordan Raanan, the Giants’ running back will be available on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Barkley didn’t make it out of Week 2 during the 2020 season, tearing his ACL against the Chicago Bears. The former Offensive Rookie of the Year has been working his way back into game shape since the injury, missing all three Giants preseason games. The Penn State product has averaged 4.7 yards per carry in his career and caught 73.4% of targets for 6.0 yards per target.

Davontae Booker’s usage takes a hit with Barkley back in the lineup. This offseason, the 29-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Giants but won’t see much action unless Barkley falters.

The Giants are +3 at home against the Broncos for the opening game of the season, with a total of 41.5, as per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.