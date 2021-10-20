Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, and Kadarius Toney Miss Practice Wednesday

https://twitter.com/RVacchianoSNY/status/1450831603589070854

The Giants could be without three of their top skill-position players vs. the Panthers on Sunday. Toney missed practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, and SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reports that he is expected to miss 1-2 games. That said, it does seem like he’ll avoid a stint on the IR.

Barkley and Golladay also missed practice on Wednesday. Barkley is currently dealing with an ankle injury, while Golladay is suffering from a knee injury. Both players missed the Giants’ Week 6 loss vs. the Rams, so both players will likely need at least a limited practice if they want to return to the lineup vs. the Panthers.

If Toney and Golladay are ruled out, Sterling Shepard would likely be looking at a massive target share. He racked up 14 targets last week and responded with ten catches for 76 yards.

The Giants are currently listed as three-point home underdogs vs. the Panthers on FanDuel Sportsbook.