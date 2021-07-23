Saquon Barkley Placed on PUP List

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the New York Giants have placed running back Saquon Barkley on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list ahead of training camp Thursday.

Barkley played two games in the 2020 season before suffering an ACL injury, running for 34 yards. In the 2019 season, Barkley started 13 games, rushing for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns. During the Giants 2019 campaign, he led the team with a 75% market share of carries, averaging 4.62 yards per carry.

The team relied on Wanye Gallman Jr. to shoulder the bulk of rushes in place of Barkley last season. Gallman, in 15 games, carried the ball 147 times for 682 yards, 38% of the market share of carries, averaging 4.64 yards per carry and seeing the end zone six times.

The Giants posted a 6-10 record last season, missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year. They are projected to win seven games on FanDuel Sportsbook and are +6500 to win Super Bowl LVI.