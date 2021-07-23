Saquon Barkley Placed on PUP List

Barkley played two games in the 2020 season before suffering an ACL injury, running for 34 yards. In the 2019 season, Barkley started 13 games, rushing for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns. During the Giants 2019 campaign, he led the team with a 75% market share of carries, averaging 4.62 yards per carry.
The team relied on Wanye Gallman Jr. to shoulder the bulk of rushes in place of Barkley last season. Gallman, in 15 games, carried the ball 147 times for 682 yards, 38% of the market share of carries, averaging 4.64 yards per carry and seeing the end zone six times.
The Giants posted a 6-10 record last season, missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year. They are projected to win seven games on FanDuel Sportsbook and are +6500 to win Super Bowl LVI.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.