Saquon Barkley Takes Live Reps on Thursday

Saquon Barkley said he “felt good” after his first taste of live drills post-injury. Had 8 live reps, three catches. Looked natural. Hates the no-contact red jersey but naturally wasn’t thinking about making contact. “Really didn’t think about it at all,” he said. Excellent sign. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 26, 2021

Barkley was still sporting a red non-contact jersey, but he took his first live reps since tearing his ACL in Week 2 last season. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that Barkley “looked natural” and “felt good,” which is obviously a positive development. The Giants have downplayed Barkley’s availability for the start of the season, but this is clearly a step in the right direction.

Barkley’s average draft position has dipped into the second round of recent fantasy drafts, and he remains a high-risk, high-reward selection at that price tag. He could be limited to start the season, but he is arguably the most talented running back in the league. As soon as he’s healthy enough to play, expect the Giants to give him as many touches as he can handle.

Barkley is one of the favorites to win the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2021-22. His +700 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook puts him behind only Dak Prescott (+200).