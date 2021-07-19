Saquon Barkley: “We’ll See” About Week 1 Availability

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1417184404347277321

The health of Barkley has been one of the biggest storylines to monitor for fantasy football leagues during the offseason. He suffered a torn ACL last season, but he has been making progress in his recovery from surgery. That said, he has yet to give much insight on a potential return to the football field. He previously told Rich Eisen that he didn’t have a timetable for his return, and ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that Barkley’s availability for training camp and Week 1 is still uncertain.

The questions about Barkley have caused his draft stock to decline in fantasy drafts. He started the offseason as the No. 2 pick in most fantasy drafts, but he’s now coming off the board as the No. 5 pick in PPR leagues. If he opens training camp on the PUP list, it’s possible that his stock could fall even further.

The Giants’ offense has some quality playmakers if Barkley returns at 100%, but their quarterback play is still a big question mark. Daniel Jones has been extremely inconsistent to start his career, and their odds of making the playoffs are listed at just +230 on FanDuel Sportsbook.