Saquon Barkley Won’t Practice On Friday

The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo that Giants running back Saquon Barkley is back at the team facility after undergoing more COVID-19 tests, which revealed he had a false positive earlier this week. While that’s undoubtedly good news for the Giants and their fans, Barkley’s balky ankle is still an issue that forced him to miss the team’s last three games.

#Giants RB Saquon Barkley is back in the facility this morning, sources say. Further testing revealed a false positive COVID-19 test. Now, about that injured ankle… — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 5, 2021

Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media adds that while Barkley was seen on the premises, he wasn’t involved in Friday’s practice. With an upcoming bye, it appears the Giants plan to give Barkley an extra week for the ankle to recover.

No Saquon Barkley at practice. He’ll be declared out later today. #Giants — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 5, 2021

That means that Devontae Booker will likely be New York’s feature back this week again. He’s rushed the ball at least 14 times in each of the last two weeks and gained at least 50 yards in each game. That’s been good enough for an average of 12.5 fantasy points during that span.

