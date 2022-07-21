Scott Piercy, Sungjae Im Lead After 1st Round of 3M Open
David.Connelly1
Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for the lead at 6-under-par following the first round of the 3M Open on Thursday.
Im put up a 31 and 34 following the news over the week that he has adjusted his putting technique after a poor showing on the green at The Open Championship last weekend. The South Korean hasn’t won an event on tour since October when he took down the Shriners Children’s Open at 24-under-par.
Piercy entered the event ranked 297th in the world and had the round of his career to open up the tournament, posting a 33 and 32. He knocked in four putts at 19 feet or longer to help him reach that low number. Piercy is in familiar territory after having a first-round lead in 2019 at this event where he ultimately finished tied for 15th.
3M Open Live Odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook
Sungjae Im is the current favorite to win the 3M Open at +240 while Scott Piercy has the fourth-shortest odds at +1600, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
