Seahawks DK Metcalf Misses Practice Thursday

John Boyle of the Seattle Seahawks reports wide receiver DK Metcalf sat out of practice Thursday and is listed questionable ahead of a Week 6 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

#Seahawks practice report for Thursday, including Russell Wilson as Mr. Limited. pic.twitter.com/WP708NOsTb — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) October 14, 2021

Metcalf is dealing with a lingering foot injury, last playing in a Thursday night 17-26 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, targeted five times, catching five passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns. As part of the Seahawks condensed receiving corps, Metcalf is responsible for a team-leading 28% target share, scoring at least one touchdown in four of the season’s first five games.

Metcalf is priced at $13,000 for FanDuel’s single-game Sunday night slate.

Look for Freddie Swain to see an increase in production if Metcalf is out of the receiving corps in Week 6. Responsible for 11% of the Seahawks market share, Swain was targeted three times, catching one pass for nine yards in the Week 5 loss and is priced at $6,500 on FanDuel.

Seattle is a 5.5-point road underdog against the Steelers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 54-point total.