Seahawks Interested in Cam Newton?

The Seahawks are expected to be without starting quarterback Russell Wilson for around the next month, so they are unsurprisingly looking at other options. Geno Smith came on in relief of Wilson last week, and he was serviceable on Sunday Night Football vs. the Steelers. He completed 71.9% of his passes with 209 yards and one touchdown, resulting in an average of 7.16 adjusted yards per attempt. Unfortunately, he had a costly fumble in overtime, which ultimately set the Steelers up for the game-winning field goal.

Cam Newton was a surprise cut by the Patriots during training camp, and it’s unknown if he has anything left in the tank at this point. He was once considered one of the best quarterbacks in football, but injuries have affected him. He had eight touchdown passes with ten interceptions last year with the Patriots, leading the team to a 7-8 record. It’s possible that he’s not even an upgrade over Smith.

