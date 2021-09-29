Seahawks Place Gerald Everett on COVID-19 Reserve List

It is unclear how much playing time Everett will miss, but his absence deals a significant blow to the concentrated Seahawks receiving corps. Everett is third among the Seattle receiving corps in target share, seeing 11% of the team’s looks, well behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, who combine to see 56% of the team’s target share. Everett was targeted five times in a Week 3 30-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, catching five passes for 54 yards.
With Everett likely to miss the Week 4 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, expect Will Dissly to see an increased role in the offense. Priced at $4,400 on FanDuel, Dissly saw one target in the Week 3 loss, totaling 39 receiving yards.
Seattle is a 3-point road underdog against the 49ers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 52-point total.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.