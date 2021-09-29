Seahawks Place Gerald Everett on COVID-19 Reserve List

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network Reports the Seattle Seahawks have placed tight end Gerald Everett on the COVID-19 reserve list.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1443313142449283075

It is unclear how much playing time Everett will miss, but his absence deals a significant blow to the concentrated Seahawks receiving corps. Everett is third among the Seattle receiving corps in target share, seeing 11% of the team’s looks, well behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, who combine to see 56% of the team’s target share. Everett was targeted five times in a Week 3 30-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, catching five passes for 54 yards.

With Everett likely to miss the Week 4 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, expect Will Dissly to see an increased role in the offense. Priced at $4,400 on FanDuel, Dissly saw one target in the Week 3 loss, totaling 39 receiving yards.

Seattle is a 3-point road underdog against the 49ers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 52-point total.