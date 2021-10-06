Seahawks Running Back Chris Carson Misses Practice Tuesday

Carson rushed for 30 yards on 13 attempts in the Seahawks Week 4 28-21 win over the San Francisco 49ers, responsible for a team-leading 46% of the carries. As the lead rusher in the Seahawks backfield, Carson has rushed for 232 yards on 54 carries with three touchdowns through four games, seeing 59% of the Seahawks’ carries.
If Carson cannot play in Thursday night’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, expect additional production to go to Alex Collins. Priced at $7,500 on FanDuel’s Thursday night single-game slate, Collins rushed for 44 yards on 10 carries with one touchdown in the Week 4 win. Collins has a 20% share of carries this season, behind quarterback Russell Wilson and Carson.
Seattle, facing a 22nd ranked rush DVOA Los Angeles Rams defense, is a 2.5-point home underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook in a Week 5 matchup with a 54.5-point total.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.