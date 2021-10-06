Seahawks Running Back Chris Carson Misses Practice Tuesday

Doug Kyed reports Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson did not practice Tuesday because of a lingering neck injury.

https://twitter.com/DougKyed/status/1445542188306165763

Carson rushed for 30 yards on 13 attempts in the Seahawks Week 4 28-21 win over the San Francisco 49ers, responsible for a team-leading 46% of the carries. As the lead rusher in the Seahawks backfield, Carson has rushed for 232 yards on 54 carries with three touchdowns through four games, seeing 59% of the Seahawks’ carries.

If Carson cannot play in Thursday night’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, expect additional production to go to Alex Collins. Priced at $7,500 on FanDuel’s Thursday night single-game slate, Collins rushed for 44 yards on 10 carries with one touchdown in the Week 4 win. Collins has a 20% share of carries this season, behind quarterback Russell Wilson and Carson.

Seattle, facing a 22nd ranked rush DVOA Los Angeles Rams defense, is a 2.5-point home underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook in a Week 5 matchup with a 54.5-point total.