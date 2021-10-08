Seahawks’ Russell Wilson Set For MRI

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Seahawks quarterback Rusell Wilson will undergo an MRI on his injured right middle finger from Thursday’s game against the Rams.

#Seahawks QB Russell Wilson will have an MRI on his finger today, sources say, and then seek a consultation with hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin of Kerlan-Jobe in LA. The initial belief is he has mallet finger, essentially a sprained joint that makes it hard to flex a finger. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2021

The injury occurred in the third quarter when Wilson tried to complete a pass to wide receiver Tyler Lockett. Wilson’s hand went forward as part of his throwing motion but his finger connected with the hand of an onrushing Aaron Donald.

Russell Wilson’s fingers went right into the arm of Aaron Donald 🤭 (via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/JtWUsHNClC — The MMQB (@theMMQB) October 8, 2021

Wilson was later replaced by backup quarterback Geno Smith and was seen on the sidelines trying to test out the hand. He did not return to the ballgame.

Sources around the Seahawks believe the team feels Wilson is dealing with what’s called a “mallet finger.” In other words, he has a sprained joint which makes it difficult to flex the injured finger. If he’s forced to miss their game next week, it will be the first time he’s missed a start in his 10-year career.

Get a jump start on the 2021 NFL season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find MVP and Rookie of the Year odds. Team futures are also available in addition to divisional and conference outright winners.