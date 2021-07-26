Sean McVay Emphasizes Need to Keep Darrell Henderson Healthy

Cam Akers was expected to lead the Rams’ backfield in touches this season, but he was lost for the year after suffering a torn Achilles’ tendon. That makes Henderson the new favorite in the Rams’ backfield. The former third-round pick from the 2019 draft has plenty of talent, and he averaged 4.5 yards per carry last season. McVay told reporters that he believes Henderson is an “every-down back,” which gives him sizable fantasy upside.
That said, McVay also emphasized that they needed to prioritize Henderson’s health this season. Henderson has played in 28 out of a possible 32 regular-season games since entering the league, but he’s handled just 207 total touches. That works out to an average of just 7.4 per game.
The team has not expressed interest in bringing in a veteran running back to compete with Henderson, which leaves Xavier Jones and Jake Funk as his primary backups. The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue has previously reported that Jones “may quietly be one of the Rams’ better assets this fall,” so he’s someone to keep in mind near the end of your fantasy drafts.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.