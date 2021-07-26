Sean McVay Emphasizes Need to Keep Darrell Henderson Healthy

https://twitter.com/JourdanRodrigue/status/1419726563537408012

Cam Akers was expected to lead the Rams’ backfield in touches this season, but he was lost for the year after suffering a torn Achilles’ tendon. That makes Henderson the new favorite in the Rams’ backfield. The former third-round pick from the 2019 draft has plenty of talent, and he averaged 4.5 yards per carry last season. McVay told reporters that he believes Henderson is an “every-down back,” which gives him sizable fantasy upside.

That said, McVay also emphasized that they needed to prioritize Henderson’s health this season. Henderson has played in 28 out of a possible 32 regular-season games since entering the league, but he’s handled just 207 total touches. That works out to an average of just 7.4 per game.

The team has not expressed interest in bringing in a veteran running back to compete with Henderson, which leaves Xavier Jones and Jake Funk as his primary backups. The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue has previously reported that Jones “may quietly be one of the Rams’ better assets this fall,” so he’s someone to keep in mind near the end of your fantasy drafts.

The Rams are currently listed at +1400 on FanDuel Sportsbook to win Super Bowl LVI.