Season Over For Cardinals J.J. Watt?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Cardinals’ J.J. Watt could miss season-ending shoulder surgery for the rest of the year.

Cardinals’ DE J.J. Watt will undergo what is now likely to be season-ending shoulder surgery, sources tell ESPN. No date set yet for surgery. Watt hurt his shoulder in the second quarter Sunday and still managed to play the rest of the game with the injury. pic.twitter.com/Y2pzFV8sFQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2021

Watt injured the shoulder in Week 7 against the Texans as he tried to tackle Texans quarterback Davis Mills.

#AZCardinals DE JJ Watt suffered a dislocated shoulder and other associated damage from Sunday, sources say, and he’ll have surgery mid-next week to repair it. Watt did the damage attempting to tackle #Texans QB Davis Mills along the sideline, but played several more plays. pic.twitter.com/iKmfrA8eeV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2021

While some thought that he only suffered a dislocated shoulder, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the damage was much more extensive. The timetable for his recovery is expected to be three months, taking him through the regular season and into the playoffs.

Although Watt’s only managed one sack this season, his presence through seven games is one reason why the Cardinals are ranked second in Football Outsiders Defensive DVOA metric. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year was already ruled out for Thursday’s primetime game against the Packers earlier in the week.

Arizona’s as high as a 6.5-point home favorite as Green Bay will be without wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, who both landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

