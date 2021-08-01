Serge Ibaka Exercises $9.7 Million Player Option

According to Shams Charania, Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka will exercise his player $9.7 million player option for the upcoming season. Ibaka’s 2020-21 season didn’t go smoothly, ultimately ending with the veteran requiring off-season back surgery.

The Clippers signed Ibaka to a two-year contract with a player option before the 2020-21 season. Ibaka’s season started well, with the center averaging 12.4 points through his first 20 games with the team. A lingering back injury impacted his production, resulting in Ibaka playing in only four games after March 14. The former 24th overall selection finished the season averaging 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds, and played just over 18 minutes in two postseason games before being shut down for the remainder of the playoffs.

Ibaka had surgery in June to repair the back injury, and the early prognosis is that the Clippers are expecting him to make a full recovery. The back injury and surgery likely would have impacted Ibaka’s value on the open market, which could have played a part in him exercising his option.

If Ibaka isn’t healthy to start the season, the Clippers will continue to lean on Ivica Zubac at center. Zubac averaged 10.1 points and 7.6 rebounds as a starter.

The Clippers are tied for the fourth-best odds to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy next season with +1300 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.