Serge Ibaka Will Make His Season Debut vs. Hornets
November 7Grant WhiteSportsGrid
Veteran big man Serge Ibaka will make his season debut on Sunday night, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronne Lue confirmed. Ibaka was dealing with a back injury throughout last season, which necessitated surgery at the end of last season. Lue confirmed that Ibaka will be used as a defensive presence on the second unit and that he wanted to see Ibaka’s conditioning.
That means that Ibaka’s fantasy ceiling is relatively limited until the Clippers are comfortable with his performance. The 31-year-old averaged 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds last season, playing in 41 games for LA.
Ivica Zubac has started at center in all eight games for the Clippers this season. However, his production is somewhat limited; Zubac averages 8.9 points and 6.6 rebounds, ranking seventh and second on the team, respectively.
