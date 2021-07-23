Seth Jones has been traded to the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have acquired Seth Jones from the Blue Jackets, The Athletic reports. The Hawks have been after Jones since the Jackets let it be known that he is available via trade. Jones has been upfront with the Jackets that he has no intention of signing a contract extension with the team before testing free agency after this upcoming season. This trade has happened about 60 minutes before the start of the 2021 NHL Entry draft.
The Hawks traded defenseman Duncan Keith to the Oilers earlier this offseason and now have upgraded the position with the addition of Jones. Part of this deal includes a contract extension for Jones, which looks to be coming in at an annual average value of $9.5 million for eight years. What exactly is going back to the Jackets hasn’t been announced as of yet, but it is a least a 2021 first-round pick and Adam Boqvist.
The Blackhawks will be hoping that the addition of Jones will help them qualify for the playoffs this season, something they missed last season. The Hawks are +6000 to win the Stanley Cup this year. You can find the lines for any and all teams to win the Stanley cup at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.