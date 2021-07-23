Seth Jones has been traded to the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have acquired Seth Jones from the Blue Jackets, The Athletic reports. The Hawks have been after Jones since the Jackets let it be known that he is available via trade. Jones has been upfront with the Jackets that he has no intention of signing a contract extension with the team before testing free agency after this upcoming season. This trade has happened about 60 minutes before the start of the 2021 NHL Entry draft.

The Hawks traded defenseman Duncan Keith to the Oilers earlier this offseason and now have upgraded the position with the addition of Jones. Part of this deal includes a contract extension for Jones, which looks to be coming in at an annual average value of $9.5 million for eight years. What exactly is going back to the Jackets hasn’t been announced as of yet, but it is a least a 2021 first-round pick and Adam Boqvist.

The Blackhawks will be hoping that the addition of Jones will help them qualify for the playoffs this season, something they missed last season.